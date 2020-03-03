Former Whitehall principal charged with official misconduct

WHITEHALL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The former Whitehall junior-senior high school principal was charged with official misconduct following an investigation after allegations that he tampered with student records were made aware to the district.

Officials charged former principal Jeff Keller with official misconduct after an investigation found he was tampering with student answers on Regents exams and changing students’ grades, official attendance records and course credits in the student management system, Superintendent Patrick Dee said in a letter.

Dee said the six-week long investigation conducted by the New York State Education Department, State Police and the district found that Keller acted alone in tampering with student records.

He said the district is working to correct the unauthorized changes made in the system. He added that the Regents exams that were tampered with were manually scored.

Following Keller’s actions, the district placed a multi-step process for changing information in the student management system and now two individuals will be required to deliver and pick-up Regents exams.

John Godfrey will act as the interim principal until the end of the school year. The hiring process for a new principal is set to begin on or about July 1, 2020, Dee said.