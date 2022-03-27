TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Saturday, at about 10:30 p.m., former Troy council president Rodney G. Wiltshire was arrested after police responded to a disturbance at a residence on Brunswick Road. Wiltshire is accused of choking someone during a domestic incident.

Troy Assistant Police Chief Steven Baker has confirmed that the 47-year-old, formal council president was brought to the city police station for processing. Wiltshire was arranged in Schaghticoke Town Court on Sunday morning.

Charged:

Criminal obstruction of breathing/blood circulation (misdemeanor)

Second-degree harassment (violation)

Wiltshire has been released on an appearance ticket. He is due to reappear in Troy City Court on Monday.