TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Saturday, at about 10:30 p.m., former Troy council president Rodney G. Wiltshire was arrested after police responded to a disturbance at a residence on Brunswick Road. Wiltshire is accused of choking someone during a domestic incident.
Troy Assistant Police Chief Steven Baker has confirmed that the 47-year-old, formal council president was brought to the city police station for processing. Wiltshire was arranged in Schaghticoke Town Court on Sunday morning.
Charged:
- Criminal obstruction of breathing/blood circulation (misdemeanor)
- Second-degree harassment (violation)
Wiltshire has been released on an appearance ticket. He is due to reappear in Troy City Court on Monday.