Former teacher, convicted in death of wife, working at Lake George school again

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A former Lake George Central School District teacher who accidentally killed his wife in 2018 is working at the school again this year, according to an agreement.

The Albany Times Union reports that Eric Rosenbrock, a former science teacher at the school, is doing “curriculum work” for the school during the 2021-22 school year, according to a written agreement retrieved as the result of a Freedom of Information Law request by the newspaper.

The agreement, signed by school Superintendent Lynne Rutnik, states that Rosenbrock will be doing that work with science staff at Lake George High School, and may also be asked to take part in curriculum development and review; input on lesson plans; work on student goals and objectives; and assistance in study hall.

“Notably, these areas of assignments are not all-inclusive,” the agreement states. “Instead, the employee will be subject to being assigned professional duties by the Superintendent and/or her designee.”

Lake George Central School District did not return NEWS10’s calls seeking comment late Tuesday.

Rosenbrock has been on paid administrative leave with the district since the accidental fatal shooting of his wife, Ashley Rosenbrock, in 2018 while performing maintenance on a firearm in their home.

According to the agreement, the resulting felony criminal conviction he received is under investigation by the New York State Education Department.

His involvement with the school is taking place while the decision remains pending on whether the state Education Department will renew his teaching certification.