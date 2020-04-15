Former state Senate Majority Leader to leave prison after getting coronavirus

FILE – In this Thursday, May 12, 2016, file photo, former Senate majority leader Dean Skelos, center, leaves court in New York. Federal prosecutors say Skelos will be released from prison to home confinement after testing positive for the coronavirus. According to prosecutors, the U.S. Bureau of Prisons will approve Skelos for furlough and home confinement once his proposed residence has been approved by U.S. Probation Department authorities. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

OTISVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say former New York state Senator leader Dean Skelos is likely to be released from prison after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The government notified a Manhattan federal judge Wednesday that it was told earlier in the day that Skelos was in quarantine after testing positive. It said he has been symptom-free since April 8.

Prosecutors say the Bureau of Prisons said Skelos will be approved for furlough and home confinement once his proposed residence has been approved by Probation Department authorities.

Skelos has been serving a four-year and three-month prison term at the federal prison in Otisville. He was convicted of extortion, wire fraud, and bribery.

A Republican formerly representing part of Long Island, Skelos was Senate Majority Leader in 2008, and again from 2011 to 2015.

