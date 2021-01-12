Former Schenectady County Corrections Officer indicted on assault and official misconduct charges

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Schenectady County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday a former corrections officer has been indicted for allegedly beating a pre-arraignment detainee. Eugene Sellie has been charged with two counts of assault and two counts of official misconduct.

Investigators say the detainee was set to be released from the Schenectady County Correctional Facility due to an order from the Town of Niskayuna. Sellie was responsible for his release.

Prior to release, Sellie allegedly got into a verbal argument with the detainee about how long the release process was taking. Sellie then allegedly brought the detainee to a room in the jail that did not have cameras in it and punched and kicked the man with his work boots on.

The assault left the detainee with numerous broken ribs, a broken collar bone, a collapsed lung, and bruises to his face. Sellie was fired from his job at the jail after this incident came to light.

The first assault charge is due to Sellie allegedly beating the detainee with his fists while the second assault charge stems from Sellie allegedly kicking him with his boots on. The official misconduct charges are due to Sellie not getting the detainee medical help and violating use of force procedures at the jail.

Sellie was removed from his position at the jail after an investigation into the assault.