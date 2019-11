PRATTSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced the indictment of former Prattsville Town Supervisor Kory O’Hara on Federal Fraud Charges.

The indictment alleges that O’Hara and Prattsville resident Stephen Baker were submitting fake invoices to receive state aid from 2013 to 2016.

The state aid was intended to help with the millions of dollars in damage caused by the storms in 2011.