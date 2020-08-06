Former Police Review Coordinator suing over 2019 arrest

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Clay Gustave has filed a lawsuit after he was stopped for allegedly driving erratically on Western Avenue in Albany. The police report says Gustave swore and threatened the officer, which lead to a struggle to place him under arrest.

Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan and Police Chief Eric Hawkins said shortly after the incident that Gustave was removed as Police Review Coordinator, which is appointed by Albany Law School where he is employed.

Gustave claims he was not driving erratically and was targeted by the arresting officer. You can read the entire lawsuit below:

