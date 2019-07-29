Former local officer tries to save drowning man

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (NEWS10) – A former Capital Region officer is credited with risking his life in an attempt to save a man struggling to swim at an Atlantic City beach.

Police say a man ran into the water around 9:30 a.m. Monday morning to help his 11-year-old son who was unable to make it back to shore.

That’s when former Fort Plain Police Officer Jim Glorioso Jr. grabbed a boogie board and went in to rescue the man.

The man was given CPR but later died at a local hospital.

The man’s son is expected to be okay.

