Former local officer tries to save drowning man

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (NEWS10) – A former Capital Region officer is credited with risking his life in an attempt to save a man struggling to swim at an Atlantic City beach.
Police say a man ran into the water around 9:30 a.m. Monday morning to help his 11-year-old son who was unable to make it back to shore.
That’s when former Fort Plain Police Officer Jim Glorioso Jr. grabbed a boogie board and went in to rescue the man.
The man was given CPR but later died at a local hospital.
The man’s son is expected to be okay.