Former NEWS10 anchor celebrates 90th birthday

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Former NEWS10 anchor Dick Wood is set to celebrate his 90th birthday on Tuesday. But the festivities started on Sunday afternoon, when the veteran newsman’s wife surprised him with a car parade.

Despite the rain, family, friends and admirers packed street in their cars. Dick, who was sitting in his own vehicle, chatted with each driver that passed him.

The Loudonville Fire Department also paid its own tribute, arriving with both a truck and a piper who gave a special rendition of happy birthday.

Wood spent almost fifty years in broadcasting and anchored WTEN’s weekday 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. shows between 1973 and 1991.

He was named Newsman of the Year by the New York State Police three years running. He was also mentioned in the Congressional Record for his sense of fairness in news reporting by The Honorable Gerald H.B. Solomon.

LATEST STORIES