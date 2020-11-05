Former Just Water building given OK for use by Glens Falls candy distributor

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Just Water, an environmentally-friendly bottled water company started in the city, left an empty building behind when they moved out of their first space at 31-33 Broad St. The building has been sitting vacant ever since, until now.

At Tuesday night’s meeting of the Glens Falls Planning Board, Donohue & Higgins Candy & Tobacco Inc. was approved for their plan to move into the building.

The candy company has been on the other side of town since 1985 at 182 Maple St. Although the expansion is exciting, it’s also complicated. Donohue & Higgins also rents out a floor next door, at 180 Maple St. The landlord of that building was approved earlier this year to convert it into apartments.

“We didn’t really have a choice, we had to find a space,” said company vice president April Higgins. “We can’t fit everything that we have into just one space.”

That said, having the entire inventory of candy under one roof is something Higgins sees as a benefit. Donohue & Higgins distributes candy products in a roughly 60-mile radius, as far south as Albany and Schenectady and as far north as Tupper Lake.

That includes big-name brands, like M&Ms and Swedish Fish, and small-brand items. Their business is with a mix of grocery stores, gas stations, schools, and even hotels and campgrounds.

The former Just Water facility is 14,500 square feet, and Donohue & Higgins is getting it for $500,000, according to site plans released by the city of Glens Falls. Higgins was closing on the purchase on Thursday, and said that once it’s time to move, there won’t be much to do in terms of renovation.

“We just have to basically put up the racks and paint the walls and the office space,” she said.

The plan was approved with ease at Tuesday night’s planning board meeting. The only concern lodged was that Donohue & Higgins not violate any use agreements that Just Water had agreed to, which was quickly resolved.

Donohue & Higgins employs 12 people.

Just Water currently operates a bottle manufacturing plant at 276 Dix Ave. in Queenbsury. Although they no longer operate in the city, they still use their water for their products.

Just Water did not return a request for comment Thursday.

