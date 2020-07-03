Former Hoosick Falls man facing federal child pornography charges

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – William Hines, 42, formerly of Hoosick Falls, appeared in court Thursday to answer to federal charges for receiving and possessing images of child sexual abuse, commonly referred to as child pornography.

Hines allegedly downloaded child porn abuse from a foreign website to a device in Rensselaer County. The criminal complaint against Hines also alleges that he collected many images of child sexual abuse on his phone and a computer.

Hines was arrested on April 20 in Hudson, Florida. He will remain detained in the Northern District of New York pending further court proceedings.

If convicted of all charges, Hines faces up to 20 years in prison, a potential life sentence of supervised release after prison, and mandatory registration as a sex offender.

This ongoing case represents a joint effort by Homeland Security, Hoosick Falls police, state police, federal prosecutors, and Project Safe Childhood, which prosecutes individuals who exploit children online and rescues victims.

