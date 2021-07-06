Former Harlem Globetrotter Tay Fisher holding basketball camp at Saint Rose

ALBANY, N.Y (NEWS10) – Former Siena College and Harlem Globetrotter’s basketball player Tay “Firefly” Fisher will be hosting a basketball camp at the College of Saint Rose.

From August 2 to 6, Fisher will be holding a co-ed basketball camp for kids ages 7+ interested in improving fundamental skills. Strong emphasis on ball handling, passing, defense, and shooting, leadership techniques, and work ethics are also incorporated.

Schedule:

  • 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. will be kids ages 7 to 11
  • 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. will be kids 12+

The camp will be for 5 days and cost $272 for each student.

State safety guidelines will be followed at all Tay Fisher’s Basketball programs, which includes
temp check at arrival, mask, small group settings, etc…

For more information and to register go to Tay Fisher’s website.

