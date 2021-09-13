Former factory property up for auction in Queensbury

News

by: Sara Rizzo

Posted: / Updated:

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Warren County is holding an online action for the former Mullen Iron Works foundry property at 275 Bay Road in Queensbury. The 1.09 acre property had all structures removed from the land this year.

An environmental assessment of the property was reviewed by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, and it has been released from further investigation and remediation. These environmental reports are available from Warren County.

Bidding on this auction begins on October 1 and ends October 25.  More information on the property and bidding process is available on the auction website.

Warren County’s annual in-person property auction for other available land is set for October 16 at Warren County Municipal Center, starting at 9 a.m. with registration. More details on this auction can be found on the county’s website.

