Former Dunkin’ Donuts employee accused of stealing over $1000 from establishment

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A former Dunkin’ Donuts employee was arrested after she reportedly stole over $1000 from the establishment.

Saratoga County Sheriff’s arrested Theresa Lowry, 32, of Schenectady after she reportedly created fake refunds for items while she worked at the location.

Police say the incident happened at the Dunkin’ Donuts on 1607 Route 146 in the Town of Clifton Park.

Police charged Lowry with Grand Larceny 4th degree (class E felony), and Falsifying Business Records 2nd degree (class A misdemeanor).

Lowry was processed and released on an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Clifton Park Court on a later date.