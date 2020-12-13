Former development aide accuses Cuomo of sexual harassment

News
Posted: / Updated:

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo gives a daily coronavirus press conference in front of media and National Guard members at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on March 27, 2020. (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez / Getty)

NEW YORK (AP) — A former aide to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who is now running for Manhattan borough president, is accusing the Democratic governor of sexual harassment. Lindsey Boylan tweeted Sunday that she was sexually harassed by Cuomo “for years.” Boylan worked for the Cuomo administration from March 2015 to October 2018.

She served first as executive vice president of Empire State Development and then as a special adviser to Cuomo for economic development. An email was sent to Cuomo’s representatives seeking comment.

She did not provide details of the alleged harassment and didn’t immediately respond to messages from The Associated Press.

LATEST STORIES

Follow NEWS10

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Click Below to set up your cable box

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report