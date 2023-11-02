ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Thursday, a former dental technician was sentenced to a year of probation for stealing government property. Arthur Hanvey, 65, of Delanson, was also ordered to pay $13,533.04 in restitution.

Delanson worked at the Albany Stratton Veterans Affairs Medical Center. He admitted to stealing precious metals and noble alloys intended to be recycled and used to manufacture crowns, bridges, and dental prostheses. He then sold the precious metals to a third-party refinery.

According to Delanson, this happened between October 2017 and May 2021. The Department of Veterans Affairs Office of Inspector General investigated this case, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Alexander P. Wentworth-Ping prosecuted the case.