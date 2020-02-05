Former Cohoes Mayor scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Former Cohoes Mayor Shawn Morse is scheduled to be sentenced in the U.S. District Court in Albany Wednesday afternoon.

Morse pleaded guilty to using campaign funds for his personal use back in August. He was accused of working with his campaign treasurer Ralph Signoracci to wire $500 into his personal account.

Morse was originally scheduled to be sentenced early January but the hearing was delayed. Last month, Morse’s defense team sent a letter to the court asking for leniency in his sentencing.

In a letter to the court, Morse’s defense team sites his decades of public service and the previous work he did for hte city of Cohoes, including his time as a firefighter.

His campaign treasurer, Ralph Signoracci, received a one-year prison sentence in relation to the crime. Morse’s defense is asking for a comparable sentence.

His sentencing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.