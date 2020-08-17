Former CIA Officer arrested on espionage charge

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — Alexander Yuk Ching Ma, 67, a former Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) officer was arrested on a charge in which he reportedly conspired with a relative of his, also a former CIA officer, to share Top Secret classified information to intelligence officials of the People’s Republic of China (PRC).

“The trail of Chinese espionage is long and, sadly, strewn with former American intelligence officers who betrayed their colleagues, their country and its liberal democratic values to support an authoritarian communist regime,” said Assistant Attorney General for National Security John C. Demers. “This betrayal is never worth it. Whether immediately, or many years after they thought they got away with it, we will find these traitors and we will bring them to justice. To the Chinese intelligence services, these individuals are expendable. To us, they are sad but urgent reminders of the need to stay vigilant.”

“The charges announced today are a sobering reminder to our communities in Hawaii of the constant threat posed by those who seek to jeopardize our nation’s security through acts of espionage,” said U.S. Attorney Price. “Of particular concern are the criminal acts of those who served in our nation’s intelligence community, but then choose to betray their former colleagues and the nation-at large by divulging classified national defense information to China. My office will continue to tenaciously pursue espionage cases.”

“This serious act of espionage is another example in a long string of illicit activities that the​People’s Republic of China is conducting within and against the United States,” said Alan E. Kohler Jr., Assistant Director of the FBI’s Counterintelligence Division. “This case demonstrates that no matter the length or difficulty of the investigation, the men and women of the FBI will work tirelessly to protect our national security from the threat posed by Chinese intelligence services. Let it be known that anyone who violates a position of trust to betray the United States will face justice, no matter how many years it takes to bring their crimes to light.”

“These cases are very complicated and take years if not decades to bring to a conclusion,” said Eli Miranda, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Honolulu Division. “I could not be more proud of the work done by the men and women of the FBI’s Honolulu Division in pursuing this case. Their dedication is a reminder that the FBI will never waiver when it comes to ensuring the safety and security of our nation.”

Ma is reportedly a naturalized U.S. citizen born in Hong Kong. According to court documents, Ma started working for the CIA in 1982, maintained a Top Secret clearance, and signed numerous non-disclosure agreements where he acknowledged his responsibility and ongoing duty to protect U.S. government secrets during his tenure at the CIA. Ma left the CIA in 1989 and lived and worked in Shanghai, China before arriving in Hawaii in 2001.

Court documents say Ma and his relative conspired together along with multiple PRC intelligence officials to share classified national defense information over the period of a decade. The scheme reportedly began with three days of meetings in Hong Kong in March 2001 in which the two former CIA officers gave information to the foreign intelligence service about CIA staff, operations, and methods of concealing communication. Part of the meeting was reportedly recorded on video that showed Ma receiving and counting $50,000 in cash in exchange for the secrets.

In addition, court documents allege that after Ma moved to Hawaii, he was looking to work for the FBI in order to gain access to more classified U.S. government information to give to the PRC. Ma was reportedly hired by the FBI’s Honolulu Field Office as a contract linguist reviewing and translating Chinese documents.

Officials say over the next six years, Ma regularly copied, photographed, and stole documents that contained classified information marked as “SECRET.” Ma would then take the stolen documents with him on his frequent trips to China. He would reportedly then return to the U.S. with thousands of dollars in cash and expensive gifts, like golf clubs.

Court documents say in spring of 2019, over the course of two in-person meetings, Ma confirmed his espionage activities to an FBI undercover employee he thought was a representative of the PRC intelligence service, accepting $2,000 in cash from the undercover FBI agent as a “small token” of appreciation for his assistance to China.

Ma also reportedly accepted money once again in order to continue helping the Chinese government saying that he wanted “the motherland” to succeed.

Ma will reportedly make his first appearance before a federal judge Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the District of Hawaii. He was charged with conspiracy to communicate national defense information to aid a foreign government and faces a maximum penalty of life in prison if convicted.

The investigation was conducted by the FBI’s Honolulu and Los Angeles Field Offices. Assistant U.S. Attorney Ken Sorenson and Trial Attorneys Scott Claffee and Steve Marzen of the National Security Division’s Counterintelligence and Export Control Section are prosecuting the case.

