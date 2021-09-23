Former Chatham clerk-treasurer pleads guilty to defrauding village

CHATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Former Chatham clerk-treasurer, Barbara Henry, 59, of Chatham has pleaded guilty to attempted official misconduct. New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli says Henry unlawfully waived her own health insurance premiums at the town’s expense.

“Ms. Henry took advantage of her public position to have the taxpayers fully fund her insurance costs,” said DiNapoli. “This kind of corruption drives up costs and erodes the public trust.”

An investigation found that from April 2017 to August 2018, Henry allegedly used her position to unlawfully waive her own health insurance premiums, causing the village to pay Henry’s portion of health insurance. Henry was responsible for paying 50% of her health insurance while the village was responsible for the other 50%. She was employed by the village from late 2012 until she resigned in August of 2018.

DiNapoli says Henry paid $3,586 in restitution for defrauding the village health insurance premiums and stealing from her other employer Cadmus Lifesharing Association, a nonprofit organization based out of Massachusetts.

Henry was also ordered to pay a $250 fine in addition to the restitution.

This is the second criminal conviction of a village official. Former Police Chief Peter Volkmann was sentenced on July 19, 2021 to pay nearly $93,000 in restitution after his felony guilty plea to grand larceny in the fourth degree.