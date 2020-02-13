Former Assembly Minority Leader Brian Kolb not running for reelection

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Assemblyman Brian Kolb (R-131) announced Thursday that he will not be seeking reelection this year.

“After a great deal of consideration and discussions with my family, I have decided that I will not seek re-election for the 131st Assembly District this fall,” Kolb said in a statement.

Kolb’s full statement:

“After a great deal of consideration and discussions with my family, I have decided that I will not seek re-election for the 131st Assembly District this fall.

I know that there are other avenues for me to pursue, future work to be done, and I have every intention of being an active member of the community and state that I love.

It has been a tremendous privilege, both personally and professionally, to have served the people of the Finger Lakes Region for the past two decades. I can say beyond a shadow of a doubt there is no higher honor than to have had the support of the men, women and families who call this area home.

My career in Albany and tenure as Assembly Minority Leader would not have been possible without the love, patience and sacrifices of my family members, especially my wife Lauren.

In addition, I want to thank my legislative colleagues, especially those in the Assembly Minority Conference, for everything they have given me over the years – their trust, their dedication, their collaborative spirit, and their friendship.

I want to express my gratitude to all of the staff that have worked or served on my behalf, for their hard work and commitment to help make New York State a better place to live, work and raise a family.

Twenty years ago, I came to the New York State Assembly by way of a special election and a 10-vote margin of victory. Looking back, it’s clear I was fortunate on election night, and I’ve been equally blessed every day since.”

Kolb was first elected to the New York State Assembly in 2000 and was elected by his colleagues to the position of Minority Leader in 2009.

The 131st district represents areas of the Finger Lakes and in Ontario County, including Victor, Canandaigua, Geneva, Seneca Falls and more. Kolb was arrested and charged with DWI on New Year’s Eve. After the arrest, he stepped down from his position as Assembly Minority Leader but maintained that he would stay in office.

Kolb has since pleaded not guilty, and a special prosecutor has been assigned to his case.