ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — John T. Cox, 61, of Schenectady pled guilty to mail fraud and stealing money from a federally funded government agency. Cox served as a former Budget Analyst in the Albany County Sheriff’s Office.

During his employment, Cox stole $122,251.25 by issuing 16 fraudulent checks. Cox falsified ASCO records, claiming the funds were being used for vehicle and equipment purchases and other legitimate purposes.

Sentencing is scheduled for May 9. Mail fraud conviction carries a maximum term of 20 years in prison. A federal program theft conviction carries a maximum term of 10 years in prison.

Cox agreed to pay $122,251.25 in restitution to the ASCO. He also agreed to a forfeiture money judgment of $113,301.25.