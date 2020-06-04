Former American Idol contestant Madison VanDenburg to perform at HVCC virtual graduation ceremony Saturday, June 6

Breaking News
by: Sarah Darmanjian

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Hudson Valley Community College (HVCC) will be live streaming its graduation of almost 1,800 students on Saturday, June 6 at 7 p.m. Former student and American Idol finalist Madison VanDenburg will begin the ceremony by singing “The Star-Spangled Banner”.

News10 ABC and HVCC alumni, John Gray, will be a guest speaker along with HVCC President Roger Ramsammy; Hudson Valley Board of Trustees Chairman Neil Kelleher; Senator Charles Schumer; Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin; Rensselaer County Legislature Chairman Michael Stammel.

A ceremonial conferral of degrees will be presented by President Ramsammy and HVCC Vice President of Academic Affairs, Judith DiLorenzo. VanDenburg will also close out the one-hour ceremony with a performance.

More information about the ceremony and a list of graduates can be found on HVCC’s website. The ceremony will also be streamed on HVCC’s website.

