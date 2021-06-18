Forever a Spartan Game this weekend

GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The 2nd Forever a Spartan Game is June 19 at 4 p.m. in Indian Meadows Park. Ballston Lake and Burnt Hills will face off as they honor Deacon Martucci who was killed in a tragic car accident in August 2018.

Funds will be raised at the game to build the scholarship fund created by The Deacon Martucci Dreams Foundation. During the first Forever a Spartan Game in 2019, over $22,000 was raised and a new scoreboard was bought and dedicated to Deacon Martucci.

This year, the foundation wants to raise money to build scholarship funds in Martucci’s name. While also celebrating his life, his love of the game, this year’s scholarship recipients, and the Spartan teams that will be playing.

“Deacon always thought there should be a baseball game that the entire community would attend like a Friday night football game,” said his mother, Sharon Martucci. “His thoughts sparked the idea for the Forever a Spartan game, which is now played in his honor. Deacon had a special gift for bringing people together, she said. This feels like the perfect time for the community to finally be able to gather for a great cause and my amazing son.”

Deacon’s mom created Deacon Martucci Dreams Foundation and if you want to see more information about the foundation visit their Facebook page.