HUNTER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The DEC Forest Rangers saved a man who was close to falling off the edge of Kaaterskill Falls. Rangers say he was on ice and only seven feet from the edge.

On February 20 at 12:10 p.m., Forest Ranger Fox responded to a report of a 56-year-old from New York City on the ice near the edge of Kaaterskill Falls. Environmental Conservation Police Officer (ECO) Lt. Glorioso and ECO Palmateer also responded.

ECO Palmateer found the subject only seven feet away from the edge. Palmateer anchored the subject’s throw bag to a tree and threw a rope to the subject to prevent him from sliding.

Ranger Fox set up a static line, tied an improvised seat harness to the man, and secured him to the line. Ranger Fox then helped the subject work his way back to safety.

After providing traction devices, Ranger Fox, Lt. Glorioso, ECO Palmateer, and the Greene County Sheriff’s Department helped the subject back to his vehicle at the trailhead.