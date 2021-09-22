Forest rangers rescue Fort Drum climbers in Tug Hill State Forest

RODMAN, N.Y. (WWTI) – On Tuesday, September 16, around 8:30 p.m., the Department of Environmental Conservation responded to a pair of stranded climbers from Fort Drum.

Rangers were notified of two climbers from Fort Drum, in need of assistance, after the climbers were looking for a nearby waterfall, Rangers said resulting in the pair getting stranded approximately 180 feet down in the shale substrate gulf.

The climbers were located at Inman Gulf in the Tug Hill State Forest said Rangers.

Forest Rangers along with State Police, and the County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to the scene where they located the climbers and set up a technical rope rescue system to lower a Ranger to the climbers.

Each climber was then individually raised to the top of the gulf using the rope system Ranger said.