SHANDAKEN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Forest Rangers conducted a rescue in the Slide Mountain Wilderness on December 12. A 17-year-old from Youngsville was reported lost at around 5:30 p.m.

Rangers Horn and Sweeney located the hiker at around 7:30 p.m. The hiker, who was in the midst of a two-night backpacking trip, reportedly showed symptoms of mild hypothermia.

The hiker was trying to meet his family at the Slide Mountain trailhead but was unable to reach his destination. Rangers cited steep and rugged terrain, snow accumulation, rapidly dropping temperatures, and exhaustion as impeding factors.

The hiker was provided hot liquids, food, hand and foot warmers, and assisted to the Slide Mountain trailhead. Resources were clear at 2:30 a.m.

Forest Rangers were assisted by New York State Police and the Big Indian and Claryville fire departments.