Forest rangers carry out injured hiker during rescue

by: Sara Rizzo

Huckleberry Point Rescue

ELKA PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Forest Rangers rescued an injured hiker on October 19. The 64-year-old was hiking with a group of 12 to Huckleberry Point in Greene County.

The DEC said the hiker fell on a steep section on trail, injuring her lower left leg. The hiker tried to walk out on her own using hiking poles but was unable to make it. Her hiking companions called 911 around noon.

Forest rangers responded to the location and splinted the hiker’s leg. She tried to use crutches but was unsuccessful. The rangers used an improvised carry to help her up a steep section on trail.

Rangers brought in a wheeled litter and the hiker was secured for carry-out. The rangers brought the hiker to the Huckleberry Trail and Long Path juncture, where she was transferred to a ranger truck. From there, the hiker was driven out to the trailhead.

DEC said the hiker declined further medical care.

