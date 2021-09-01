Forensic marking technology captures evidence in local jewelry store heist

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A synthetic forensic technology captured evidence in a local jewelry store heist in Albany. The system at Truman Jewelers is the first case in Northeastern to utilize SelectaDNA.

SelectaDNA forensic marking technology is a unique tracking solution. It’s a mist made from a water-based, non toxic solution that is invisible. The mist can remain on a suspect’s skin and clothing for nearly three months. The technology enables authorities to scientifically identify an individual after a crime is committed. Officials are using new technology to solve old crimes.

“This technology provides an added layer of protection, and combined with our proactive policies and the professional work of our law enforcement agencies, ensures we can focus on doing business and contributing to our community,” says Paul Crabbe, owner of Truman Jewelers. Paul has been in the jewelry business for over 30 years. He says SelectaDNA helped make an arrest to a larceny back in April. Crabble showed NEWS10 footage of a suspect stealing approximately $4,000 in merchandise inside his store. The suspect didn’t know he was misted before he fled the scene. Albany Police were able to use the technology and make an arrest.

Shepherd Communication & Security is a local security provider. They partnered with SelectaDNA in hopes to get this security solution installed inside more local businesses. “We installed a criminal tagging system at Truman Jewelers last year and the technology did what we expected it to do,” says Richard Ruzzo, Managing Partner for Shepherd Communication & Security.

This technology allows more evidence to be shown. “It allows prosecutors to add additional evidence to their prosecutorial process,” says Richard. Local law enforcement was able to wave their special UV light wand over the suspect’s skin and clothes. “SelectaDNA is a real game changer when it comes to crime fighting technology,” says Patrick Phelan, Executive Director of the New York State Association of Chiefs of Police.

Each unit of SelectaDNA contains a unique forensic code associated with a specific location, which connects a criminal to a particular crime scene. The system can be activated in numerous ways including a panic button, money clip, remote video monitoring, intrusion and access control systems and sensors. “It wouldn’t randomly spray you,” says Richard.

SelectaDNA forensic marking technology has been used in more than 30 counties over the past decade, but has only recently made its way to the United States. According to their website, their marking solution is proven to reduce crime by 40% to 86%.