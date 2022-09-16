ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As the winter months approach, golfers are getting in their last swings of the season. The courses below are just a few of the plethora of Golf Courses in the Capital Region.
Depending on the weather most golf courses close for the winter season in early to mid-November. Some courses continue year round with indoor simulators.
Normanside Country Club
- Varying rates on website
- 150 Sailsbury Road, Delmar
Saratoga National Golf Course
- Varying rates on website
- 458 Union Avenue, Saratoga Springs NY
Mill Road Acres
- Varying rates on website
- 30 Mill Road, Latham
Colonie Golf Course
- Varying rates on website
- 418 Consaul Road, Schenectady
Fairways of Halfmoon
- Varying rates on website
- 17 Johnson Road, Mechanicville
Van Patten Golf Club
- Varying rates on website
- 924 Main Street, Clifton Park
Saratoga Spa Golf Course
- Varying rates on website
- 60 Roosevelt Drive, Saratoga Springs
Capital Hills Golf Club
- Varying rates on website
- 65 O’Neil Road, Albany
Schenectady Municipal Golf Course
- Varying rates on website
- 400 Oregon Avenue, Schenectady
McGregor Links Country Club
- Varying rates on website
- 359 Northern Pines Road, Wilton
Kingsbury National Golf Club
- Varying rates on website
- 111 County Route 41, Hudson Falls
Hiland Park Golf Course
- Varying rates on website
- 195 Haviland Road, Queensbury
Bay Meadows Golf Club
- Varying rate on website
- 31 Cronin Road, Queensbury
- Year round golfing with indoor simulators
To reserve tee times make sure to call or go on the club’s website and reserve a time right online. The above courses are public and don’t require membership. Grab your clubs and hit the green before winter comes!