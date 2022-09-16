ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As the winter months approach, golfers are getting in their last swings of the season. The courses below are just a few of the plethora of Golf Courses in the Capital Region.

Depending on the weather most golf courses close for the winter season in early to mid-November. Some courses continue year round with indoor simulators.

150 Sailsbury Road, Delmar

458 Union Avenue, Saratoga Springs NY

30 Mill Road, Latham

418 Consaul Road, Schenectady

17 Johnson Road, Mechanicville

924 Main Street, Clifton Park

60 Roosevelt Drive, Saratoga Springs

65 O’Neil Road, Albany

400 Oregon Avenue, Schenectady

359 Northern Pines Road, Wilton

111 County Route 41, Hudson Falls

195 Haviland Road, Queensbury

31 Cronin Road, Queensbury

Year round golfing with indoor simulators

To reserve tee times make sure to call or go on the club’s website and reserve a time right online. The above courses are public and don’t require membership. Grab your clubs and hit the green before winter comes!