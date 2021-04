WASHINGTON D.C. (NEWS10) — It was on this day at 10:15 p.m. on April 14, 1865, that then President Abraham Lincoln was shot by John Wilkes Booth while attending a performance of “Our American Cousin” at Ford’s Theatre in Washington D.C.

Ford’s Theatre tweeted Tuesday morning commemorating the 155th anniversary of when America’s 16th President was assassinated.

At 10:15 p.m. on April 14, 1865, Abraham Lincoln was shot by John Wilkes Booth during a performance of "Our American Cousin" at Ford's Theatre. While it may be easy to dismiss Booth as a madman, the assassination conspiracy was a well-planned act of political violence. (1) pic.twitter.com/hbddHVmf8A — Ford's Theatre (@fordstheatre) April 14, 2021

President Lincoln died at age 56 as a result of his injuries the following morning at 7:22 a.m. on April 15.