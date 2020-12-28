Fordham’s Crossing Trail in Delmar closed after damage caused by weather

The DEC has closed the entire Fordham’s Crossing Trail and the western side of the Vlomankill Trail at Five Rivers Environmental Education Center in Delmar due to weather damage. (Photo: DEC)

DELMAR, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Department of Environmental Conservation announced Monday that the Fordham’s Crossing Trail and the western side of the Vlomankill Trail at Five Rivers Environmental Education Center are closed. This after recent rain damaged some of the bridges and trails.

The DEC said operations staff are assessing the conditions of the trails and removing debris. They will be opened again as soon as it is safe to do so.