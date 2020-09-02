For the 26th straight day, New York’s new positive coronavirus cases under 1%

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has some good news about coronavirus in New York State. For the 26th day in a row, the average positive infection rate has been under 1% across the state.

On Tuesday, 88,447 tests were done, and there were 708 positive tests. Tuesday’s average was 0.80%.

“Defeating COVID-19 requires a shared commitment among all New Yorkers to wear masks, socially distance, and wash hands, and I thank them for listening to state guidance and taking social action to get us to this point today. 26 straight days with an infection rate below 1 percent is no mean feat,” Cuomo said. “However, high case levels throughout the country are storm clouds on the horizon, and we have to stay vigilant in partnership with the enforcement of local governments. We’re all in this together, and we’ll get through it together—stay tough, New York.”

Tuesday by the numbers:

Patient Hospitalization – 445 (+13)

Patients Newly Admitted – 84

Hospital Counties – 31

Number ICU – 117 (+8)

Number ICU with Intubation – 61 (+7)

Total Discharges – 75,203 (+61)

Deaths – 5

Total Deaths – 25,336

Below is a three-day average of new positive results across the state:

REGION SUNDAY MONDAY TUESDAY Capital Region 0.6% 1.3% 0.5% Central New York 1.3% 0.9% 0.7% Finger Lakes 0.4% 0.4% 0.2% Long Island 1.2% 1.0% 0.8% Mid-Hudson 1.3% 0.8% 0.9% Mohawk Valley 0.3% 1.9% 0.9% New York City 0.9% 0.9% 0.7% North Country 0.2% 0.3% 0.6% Southern Tier 0.7% 0.7% 0.6% Western New York 2.0% 1.6% 1.7%



County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

Watch Updates from Officials

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES