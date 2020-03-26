For park groups, keeping trails COVID-safe is a long hike

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Adirondack Mountain Club doesn’t decide whether trails stay open, as COVID-19 concerns continue and the weather starts to warm. But they do control the places hikers stay, where they park, and other accommodations surrounding hiking.

The state DEC has advised hikers to keep safe distances of 6 feet when enjoying Adirondack trails, and also want those interested to remember the positive effect the outdoors can have on mental health.