For local homeless, staying home isn’t possible

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Homeless and Travelers Aid Society is working to get homeless into shelters and, in some cases, isolation as COVID-19 continues to spread through out the Capital Region.

While Governor Cuomo has directed people to stay home, for homeless, staying home is not an option. That’s where Executive Director Liz Hitt comes in.

“At first it all seemed, how could this be? How is this happening?” Hitt said.

With places homeless frequent like libraries closed, Hitt and social workers at the organization are working to get area homeless help. She said they also need help from the public.

“Find some place in your local community. See what you can do to help and just keep them in your thoughts in prayers because it’s been a very challenging time,” Hitt said.

Many who are homeless are struggling with mental illness, health and addiction issues.

Places are rising to the occasion to help out. The New York Department of Social Services and local motels are some of the places helping isolate homeless who may test positive for the virus.

“Even after the peak we’re going to be very cautious, not go out and live life how it once may have been lived – still step carefully through the next few months,” Hitt said.

Liz said if they’ve learned anything from this pandemic, it’s to be better prepared.