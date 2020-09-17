Foothills Council postpones moderate-risk fall sports

Broadalbin, N.Y. — The Foothills Council released the following statement regarding their sports offerings this fall season:

After a series of meetings and a thorough review of guidance from the New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA), Section 2 and the NYS Department of Health, the Foothills Council has decided to move forward with playing low-risk fall (season 1) athletics at the varsity level, with a Sept. 21 start date for school districts that choose to participate.

There will be no junior varsity (JV) or modified athletics this fall. The fall season 1 will end on Nov. 21. Sports classified as moderate and high risk (season 2) will be postponed until March 1, 2021.

The Foothills Council includes teams from Amsterdam, Broadalbin-Perth, Glens Falls, Gloversville, Johnstown, Hudson Falls, Schuylerville, Scotia-Glenville, South Glens Falls and Queensbury. The season will consist of a Foothills-only conference schedule.

Each sport will abide by the following roster sizes:

Boys Cross Country: 10 students

Girls Cross Country: 10 students

Boys Golf: 10 students

Girls Golf: 10 students

Girls Tennis: 20 students

Every effort will be made to host a championship in each sport.

Varsity sports beginning Monday, Sept. 21, 2020 (Fall sports season 1)

Boys & Girls Cross Country

Boys & Girls Golf

Girls Tennis

Sports postponed until March 1, 2021 (Fall sports season 2)

Cheer – Varsity & JV

Field Hockey – Varsity, JV, Modified 7/8

Football – Varsity, JV, Modified 7/8

Boys & Girls Soccer – Varsity, JV, Modified 7/8

Girls Swimming & Diving – Varsity

Girls Volleyball – Varsity, JV, Modified 7/8

Boys Volleyball – Varsity, JV, Modified 7/8

No spectators will be permitted to attend any Foothills Council competitions for the 2020 fall sports season 1. The sole focus is to provide student athletes with the safest competitive environment possible and ensure every effort is taken to safeguard the interscholastic athletic season from a potential shutdown. Please know that we have worked, and will continue to work, to keep our student athletes, coaches and officials safe while providing the best possible athletics experience this fall.

