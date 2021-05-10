Food waste composting program announced in Albany

FILE – In this Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020 file photo, students discard food at the end of their lunch period as part of a lunch waste composting program at an elementary school in Connecticut. A United Nations report released on Thursday, March 4, 2021 estimates 17% of the food produced globally each year is wasted. That amounts to 931 million tons of food, or about double what researchers believed was being wasted a decade ago. And most of the waste — or 61% — happens in households, while food service accounts for 26% and retailers account for 13%. (Dave Zajac/Record-Journal via AP)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan announced Monday a new food waste composting program in the city. The program allows for several voluntary resources to help keep food waste out of the Rapp Road Landfill.

According to the Mayor’s Office, 20% of trash taken to the landfill is food scraps which give off methane gas during decomposition, leading to Climate Change. The Mayor is hoping to keep this waste out of the landfill while providing nutrient rich soil to residents.

Offerings:

Backyard Composting : Residents who are interested in this option will be provided a kitchen bin, backyard composter, organic materials and the education needed to successfully compost at home.

: Residents who are interested in this option will be provided a kitchen bin, backyard composter, organic materials and the education needed to successfully compost at home. Food Scrap Drop Off : The City of Albany has partnered with the Friends of Tivoli Preserve and the Radix Ecological Sustainability Center to provide drop-off locations where residents can bring their food scraps and discard them into containers designated specifically to collect organic materials.

: The City of Albany has partnered with the Friends of Tivoli Preserve and the Radix Ecological Sustainability Center to provide drop-off locations where residents can bring their food scraps and discard them into containers designated specifically to collect organic materials. Full-Service Food Scrap Collection: The City of Albany has partnered with the Radix Ecological Sustainability Center to provide free pick-up receptacles. Residents interested in this option will pay a small monthly fee to have their food scraps picked up. Residents will be instructed to place their food scraps in the designated bin and place it out at their door on a designated pick-up day.

“Discarded food scraps account for approximately 20% of all trash that goes into our landfill – scraps that emit methane gas and lead to climate change. We are dedicated to reducing our greenhouse emissions across the City of Albany, and this program does just that. I want to thank Commissioner Panunzio, Deputy Commissioners Zeoli and Giebelhaus, and the Department of General Services’ leadership for partnering with Radix and Friends of Tivoli Preserve to make this program possible, as well as Councilmember Cathy Fahey who has been a tireless advocate for a food waste composting program. I encourage each of our residents to take advantage of this innovative program,” said Mayor Sheehan.