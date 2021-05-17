Food truck season resumes this week at Glens Falls Shirt Factory

Food trucks do business at a corral supporting the South High Marathon Dance outside of the Glens Falls Shirt Factory in Glens Falls, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Soon, it’ll be good smells up and down Lawrence Street, all coming from the lawn and parking lots of the Glens Falls Shirt Factory.

The shirt factory building’s annual run of summer food truck corrals starts this Thursday, with dozens of food trucks and restaurants coming from 4:30 to 8 p.m. to serve up fresh food and sweet desserts.

New offerings for this year, highlighted on the shirt factory’s Facebook page, include a new shaved ice booth from corral regular The Mac Factor, as well as the return of vegan food/hot sauce aficionados Vital Eats.

Families can also expect the return of pony rides from Adirondack Dreamcatcher Farm.

A full list of vendors is not available, with changes weekly and depending on weather, but many restaurants and food trucks present have been highlighted on Facebook.

Recently, the corrals themselves got an early kickoff. A corral on April 30 was held in support of the 2021 South High Marathon Dance.

The corrals also act as a draw for the nearly 100 businesses that operate inside the shirt factory, which will be open on corral Thursdays into the season.

The food truck corrals will run every Thursday until Sept. 10.