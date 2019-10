SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schenectady Inner City Ministry food pantry is asking for your help.

Recently, their van, used to transport clients, was totaled in an accident, and now their option for transportation is on hold.

With the vehicle’s old age, a reimbursement may not be enough for a new vehicle. The pantry worries that this will become a bigger issue during the colder months.

