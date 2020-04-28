Live Now
Food pantry scheduled at SUNY Cobleskill May 1

by: Sarah Darmanjian

Posted: / Updated:

COBLESKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10)- A drive-through food pantry is scheduled at SUNY Cobleskill on Friday, May 1 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The pantry will be held in the college’s commuter parking lot “C” next to Kelley’s Agway on Route 7 West.

Residents are being asked to remain in their vehicles while volunteers put food in their cars at various stations.

Delivery is available on a limited first-come, first-served basis. Requests can be made by email at sprokop@nyfb.org. Email must include name, full address, phone number, and a reason for the request. A confirmation will be sent if the request can be accommodated.

Individuals interested in volunteering for this event can email Sandie Prokop at sprokop@nyfb.org.

