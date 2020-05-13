Food pantry in Voorheesville Friday, May 15

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10)- A drive-thru food pantry will be held at Clayton A. Bouton High School at 432 New Salem Road in Voorheesville, Friday, May 15 starting at 10 a.m. Ballston Spa National Bank, the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern N.Y. and the Voorheesville School district worked together to provide food for area residents.

Food will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Volunteers will be adhering to social distancing while wearing masks and gloves.

“We know and understand that area families may be experiencing hardship due to illness or loss of income related to COVID-19. In response, BSNB volunteers will be welcoming area residents at the event and loading boxes of food in each vehicle’s trunk. Thanks to the Regional Food Bank, we anticipate distributing 18,000 pounds of essential food, including fresh produce, dairy, frozen meats, and non-perishable food items,” said Ballston Spa National Bank President and CEO, Christopher R. Dowd.

“The Regional Food Bank of NENY is proud to partner with Ballston Spa National Bank to combat the unprecedented rates of food insecurity caused by the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. The drive-thru food pantry is a way to provide essential food to households struggling to access sufficient amounts of healthy foods at this difficult time. Our method of providing food ‘from the truck into the trunk’, minimizes personal contact and optimizes safety for all involved,” said Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York Director of Community Impact, Susan Lintner.

LATEST STORIES