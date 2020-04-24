Food pantry in Corinth scheduled for April 30

CORINTH, N.Y. (NEWS10)- A drive-thru food pantry for Corinth residents on Thursday, April 30 at the Corinth Elementary School. The food pantry will be held in the campus parking lot, 356 Center Street, starting at 9 a.m. until supplies have been exhausted.

Residents are being asked to remain in their vehicles until approached by a volunteer. Senior citizens living in Corinth, Hadley and Lake Luzerne can go to the Hudson River Credit Union website and sign up to have food delivered to their home.

“This event is a great example of how collaborations between businesses, government, and nonprofit organizations can come together to rapidly address issues like food shortages in our area,” said Sue Commanda, CEO of Hudson River Community Credit Union, one of the pantry sponsors. “We want people to know that whoever you are, wherever you are if you need food, we are here for you.”

