CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Food Pantries for the Capital District is looking to fill as many trucks as possible with 10,000 pounds of food in its Fill the Truck Challenge.

Local businesses are encouraged to form teams to raise money. The competition starts as soon as a team signs up. Five teams have signed up already. It runs through Sunday, December 31st at midnight.

Teams create a fundraising page through the Food Pantries website.

Organizers say $1600 fills a truck with 10,000 pounds of food.

If you have questions or would like more information, please email Development and Communications Manager, Angie Weber at aweber@thefoodpantries.org.