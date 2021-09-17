Food Network star Alton Brown coming to Proctors

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Food Network star Alton Brown is making his way to the Electric City on his “Alton Brown Live – Beyond The Eats” tour. He will be at Proctors on April 8, 2022.

Brown says fans can expect, “more cooking, more comedy, more music and more potentially dangerous science stuff.” He warns, “Prepare for an evening unlike any other and if I call for volunteers… think twice.”

“Plus, you’ll see things I’ve never been allowed to do on TV,” Brown added.

Tickets are on sale now for “Alton Brown Live – Beyond The Eats” at Proctors. They are available online at proctors.org or by phone Monday-Friday 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at (518) 346-6204.

Critics and fans have raved about the interactive components of Brown’s shows.

Alton Brown has been on the Food Network for over 20 years and is best known as the creator, writer and host of Good Eats, Good Eats: Reloaded, and Good Eats: The Return. He also hosted Cutthroat Kitchen and served as the culinary commentator on Iron Chef America.

There are two James Beard awards with Brown’s name on them in a drawer in his office, and somewhere in the world there’s a coveted Peabody awarded for Good Eats that was stolen out of his car back in 2013. In his spare time, he’s working on his ninth book on food and cooking.

Those with an appetite for more Alton Brown can find additional show and ticketing information at www.altonbrownlive.com.