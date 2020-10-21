Food for restaurants goes to those in need instead

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—Wednesday afternoon, volunteers from the Troy Housing Authority and the Redeemer Church in Albany distributed over 2,000 35 lbs. boxes of food. Food that would have gone to waste if not for the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farmers to Families Program.

Sharon and her Client Ann arrived an hour early Wednesday for a much needed supplement for their grocery needs.

“We are working with Pastor Scott Packard of the Redeemer Church in Albany. He is delivering USDA Farmers to Families food to families in need in the Troy area,” said Tom Hulihan, Director of Planning and Program Development for Troy Housing Authority. “Our staff is delivering boxes right to the apartments people live in because the boxes are 35 lbs. and we have a lot of elderly residents.”

Rachel Kennedy over saw the unloading of food boxes Wednesday at the Troy Housing Authority. Boxes were handed out and hand delivered to the elder in the John P. Taylor Apartments.

“This entire week, we are giving out 15,000 boxes of food throughout the Capital Region,” Rachel Kennedy from the Redeemer Church in Albany said Wednesday. “On Saturday, we will be handing out 9,000 boxes of food in Troy and Albany.”

Each box contains milk, cheese, meat, and fresh produce, all items farmers would have had to discard because restaurant demand has been down since the coronavirus outbreak, said Director Hulihan.

The next food distribution will be Saturday. For information on times and places, go to the Redeemer Church in Albany website.

