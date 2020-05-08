Food drive held Friday in Montgomery County

FONDA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With millions of people still without work and trying to figure out where their next meal is going to come from, one local community stepped up to help out. The United Way of Montgomery County hosted a food drive Friday, partnering with the Montgomery County Sherrif’s department, The National Guard and local volunteers.

The drive began at 11 a.m. and delivered over 24 pallets of food. In addition to local volunteers stepping up to help out, businesses donated enough supplies to feed roughly 1,300 families according to the Montgomery County Sheriff Jeff Smith.

24 pallets from the food bank, 18 pallets from Adirondack Beverage and two truckloads from Freihofer’s were donated according to Smith, as well as milk from Dygerts Farm, in Palatine.

Sheriff Smith says it’s the donations and support from the community that make events like this possible, “It’s great, I mean we have to take care of each other during this time or we are all going to struggle. you know a little bit of kindness goes a long way and we are glad to be a community partner.”

