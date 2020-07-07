FORT PLAIN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Albany and the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York are teaming up to host a mass food distribution in Fort Plain Tuesday morning.
Food items provided by the Regional Food Bank will be pre-packaged and distribution will begin at Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church at 9:30 AM. The distribution is open to the public and no pre-registration is required.
In order to maintain appropriate safety and social distancing, there will be two distribution lines: a drive-through line, and a walk-in line.
LATEST STORIES
- 6-year-old Arkansas girl jumps into action saving family in UTV accident
- ‘My buddy Jeff needs a kidney’; Colorado man searches for kidney donor for himself with help from his pup
- FDA adds to list of hand sanitizers to avoid, making it 14 total
- Baby on board: Tampa Bay woman gives birth on pontoon boat on 4th of July
- Food distribution to be held Tuesday morning in Fort Plain