Food distribution to be held Tuesday morning in Fort Plain

FORT PLAIN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Albany and the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York are teaming up to host a mass food distribution in Fort Plain Tuesday morning.

Food items provided by the Regional Food Bank will be pre-packaged and distribution will begin at Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church at 9:30 AM. The distribution is open to the public and no pre-registration is required.

In order to maintain appropriate safety and social distancing, there will be two distribution lines: a drive-through line, and a walk-in line.

