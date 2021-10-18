Food distribution events being held in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Albany, the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York and CDPHP are teaming up with the Capital District Area Labor Federation and other local organizations to address food insecurity with a mass food distribution at Metropolitan Church on Monday, October 18.

The “drive-thru pantry” event is to help provide food in areas with limited access to services.

Organizers say Monday’s distribution is open to the public and no pre-registration is required. Charities has four additional drive-thru pantries scheduled for the month of October:

10/21 – Macedonia Church, 26 Wilson Avenue, Albany at 9:30

10/25 – 833 Broadway, Albany at 9:30

10/28 – Italian Community Club, 1450 5th Avenue, Troy at 9:30

10/29 – 230 Green Street, Albany at 9:30

Catholic Charities, with the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York and local community partners, has reportedly distributed over 1.7 million pounds of fresh, frozen and shelf-stable food items to more than 169,000 people across 52,000 households so far this year.