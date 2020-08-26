Food distribution events being held for those in need

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Albany have teamed up with multiple partners including the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York in order to address community food insecurities faced by area residents as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event is a food distribution or “drive-thru pantry,” that is part of the Catholic Charities’ mobile outreach initiative, “CC MOVE.” which provides supplemental and emergency food to areas with limited access to goods and services at a time when many are struggling.

Food items provided by the Regional Food Bank will reportedly be pre-packaged by volunteers from partnering organizations and distribution will start at Hoosick Falls Central Schools at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, August 26. The event is open to the public and no pre-registration is required.

Two distribution lines will be available including a drive-thru line and a walk-in line. Guests are asked not to arrive before the event starts at 10 a.m. due to traffic concerns.

Catholic Charities and the Regional Food Bank have reportedly distributed over 500 tons – or over one million pounds – of food so far this year. They have served an estimated 50,000 people, providing them with fresh, frozen and shelf-stable food items.

Catholic Charities has three additional food distributions scheduled:

Thursday, August 27, 9:30 a.m. at 833 Broadway in Albany, NY

Monday, August 31, 10:00 a.m. at the Columbia County Fair Grounds, 182 Hudson Ave in Chatham, NY

Tuesday, September 1, 9:30 a.m. at Centro Civico, 143 E Main St in Amsterdam, NY

