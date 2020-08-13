Food distribution event to be held in Amsterdam

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (WTEN) – A number of community organizations are pairing up with the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York to distribute food in Amsterdam on Friday.

The Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Albany, St. Mary’s Healthcare and Centro Civico will all be on hand to feed those in need at 143 East Main Street from 9:30 a.m. on August 14.

The food items will be pre-packaged by volunteers and distributed via both a drive-thru line and a walk-in line. Social distancing measures will be in place. Due to traffic concerns, guests are asked to not to arrive prior to the 9:30 start time.

Catholic Charities and the Regional Food Bank have distributed over 460 tons – or over 920,000 pounds – of food so far this year. They have served an estimated 43,000 people, providing them with fresh, frozen and shelf-stable food items.

