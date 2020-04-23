Food distribution event in Amsterdam on Friday

The New York National Guard will help with food distribution in the City of Amsterdam. photo: Montgomery County/Facebook

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, April, 24 there will be a food distribution event in the City of Amsterdam. It will start at 9:30 a.m. at Veteran’s Field.

Those who would like to grab some food must show up at or after 9:30 a.m. Anyone who shows up before then will be turned away and will not be permitted access.

Organizers will be following strict coronavirus guidelines. The only way to get food is a drive-up food distribution area. That will be located in the upper parking lot on the Locust Ave side of Veteran’s Field.

The food distribution is made possible by the City of Amsterdam, The Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York, The New York National Guard and the Montgomery County Emergency Management Office.

